Podcast Episode 2: Boston Celtics Enter Home Swing

As Boston's extensive December road stretch winds down, Dan Greenberg of Barstool Sports and I sit down to discuss the current state of the team and what they must improve on moving forward in the second episode of the Hardwood Houdini Podcast. The last month has been a busy one for the travel-weary Boston Celtics , who have endured two separate trips to Florida and Texas, midwestern stints in Oklahoma City, Indiana, and Memphis, and quick trips down Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hardwood Houdini.