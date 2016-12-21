Photo gallery: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics | Fri., Dec. 30, 2016

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas passes after driving against Miami Heat forwards Luke Babbitt and Justise Winslow in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Fri., Dec. 30, 2016, in Boston. Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier shoots against Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Fri., Dec. 30, 2016, in Boston.

