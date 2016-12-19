NBA Finals Rematch Highlights ABC & ESPN's NBA Christmas Programming Slate
The tradition continues as Christmas will be home to the NBA on ABC and ESPN for the 15th consecutive season. On Sunday, Dec. 25, ABC and ESPN will combine to present over 13 consecutive hours of NBA ACTION over five games, highlighted by the much-anticipated rematch of the most-watched NBA FINALS in ABC history - the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James and Kyrie Irving host the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant - at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
