Murphy: Patrick Ewing showed holiday spirit, delivering vs. Celtics on Christmas 1985
The Celtics today play the Knicks for the ninth time on Christmas - one of the earliest holiday showcases by the league, dating back to the first one in 1950. There were much looser travel standards then, even for an event as hyped as the Celtics' 1985 Christmas game vs. the Knicks and a rookie named Patrick Ewing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Boston Celtics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Love it
|3
|Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|16
|Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|60
|Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lucille Kilpatrick
|1
|Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14)
|Nov '14
|foureyes
|40
Find what you want!
Search Boston Celtics Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC