James, Wade, looking to join NBA's Ch...

James, Wade, looking to join NBA's Christmas 300-point club

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Washington Times

Wade enters this year's Christmas Day quintupleheader as the league's leading active scorer, with 277 points. It's unlikely he'll still have that designation when his game starts in San Antonio, given that James and the Cavaliers host Golden State immediately before that matchup - and James enters with 270 points in his Christmas career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Celtics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Durant's 28 points leads Thunder to 130-109 win... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Love it 3
News Celtics-Lakers rivalry goes back to Lenox, 1960 (Jun '08) Feb '16 Fart news 16
News Jason Collins mostly gets support from NBA comm... (Apr '13) Feb '16 Fart news 60
News Celtics Journal: Injuries to Johnson and Sullin... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Best Potential Trade Packages, Scenarios and La... (Feb '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 3
Louise Gaskins to be Honored as a "Hero Among U... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Lucille Kilpatrick 1
News Ray Allen Enjoying Last Laugh over Kevin Garnet... (May '14) Nov '14 foureyes 40
See all Boston Celtics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Celtics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,321,898

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC