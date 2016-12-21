D-League Basketball: Santa Cruz rolls to convincing win over Erie
Looking right at home, Santa Cruz steamrolled the host BayHawks to earn one of its most convincing victories of the season. Guard Scott Wood deposited a game-high 23 points - the majority of which came from behind the arc - as five different players figured into double digits to lead the Warriors to a 102-74 win.
