D-league Basketball: Henton, Warriors sink Sioux Falls

Santa Cruz Warriors guard Cam Jones is hacked under the basket by Sioux Falls Skyforce's Jabril Trawick during their D-League matchup Tuesday. Santa Cruz >> Guard LaDontae Henton went off for 26 points, six rebounds and two steals as the Santa Cruz Warriors earned a 115-98 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the teams' NBA D-League game at the Kaiser Permanente Arena on Tuesday night.

