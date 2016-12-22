Boston Celtics Celtics top Pacers 109...

Boston Celtics Celtics top Pacers 109-102 for 4th straight win

Thursday

Isaiah Thomas had 28 points and nine assists, helping the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 109-102 on Thursday night. Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder each scored 15 points for the Celtics, who have won four in a row.

