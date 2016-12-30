Avery Bradley out sick for Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
Avery Bradley jammed his thumb against the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday, but it is an illness that kept him out of Friday's game back home against the Miami Heat. Bradley, who was the only Celtic to start every game this season before Friday, is replaced by Marcus Smart - often referred to as the sixth starter by his coach - in the starting lineup.
