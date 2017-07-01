William Byron earns second consecutiv...

William Byron earns second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series win with victory at Daytona

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

William Byron got his second win of the season, and this time he got to do it in front of his bosses. Byron won his second consecutive Xfinity Series race on Saturday by leading a 1-2 finish at Daytona International Speedway for JR Motorsports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NBC sucks (Jul '16) 13 min CRufus60 9
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? 4 hr obama muslim 42
Swann song for Dale Jr Fri MrTinkertrain24 1
Stick a fork in Danica Fri Happy Days 7
Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ... Fri Happy Days 5
New NASCAR Car Covers (Aug '16) Fri Cale 11 5
News Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ... Jun 29 Brick phart 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,635 • Total comments across all topics: 282,166,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC