William Byron earns second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series win with victory at Daytona
William Byron got his second win of the season, and this time he got to do it in front of his bosses. Byron won his second consecutive Xfinity Series race on Saturday by leading a 1-2 finish at Daytona International Speedway for JR Motorsports.
