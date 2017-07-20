Updated NASCAR standings after Coke Zero 400 at Daytona
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. became the fifth driver to win at least two races in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with his win on Saturday night at Daytona. Note that all race winners and non-winning drivers with the most points needed to fill the 16-driver playoff field make up the playoff field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|Sun
|crew cheif 13
|11
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|Sun
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|6
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|Sun
|SteveT
|43
|Swann song for Dale Jr
|Sat
|obama muslim
|2
|Stick a fork in Danica
|Jun 30
|Happy Days
|7
|New NASCAR Car Covers (Aug '16)
|Jun 30
|Cale 11
|5
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Jun 29
|Brick phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC