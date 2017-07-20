The race is on: Brantley Gilbert lend...

The race is on: Brantley Gilbert lends his name to NASCAR

The Georgia native's label, Big Machine, will sponsor this year's Brickyard 400. The Sunday, July 23 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will now be known as the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400.

