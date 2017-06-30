Stenhouse surging for rebuilt Roush Fenway Racing
When Ricky Stenhouse Jr. first made the switch from sprint cars to stock cars, he wrecked an awful lot of Jack Roush's inventory. It got so bad that Roush had to sit Stenhouse down in an attempt to rein him in a little bit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|crew cheif 13
|11
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|7 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|6
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|13 hr
|SteveT
|43
|Swann song for Dale Jr
|18 hr
|obama muslim
|2
|Stick a fork in Danica
|Fri
|Happy Days
|7
|New NASCAR Car Covers (Aug '16)
|Fri
|Cale 11
|5
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Jun 29
|Brick phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC