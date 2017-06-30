Second generation NASCAR drivers arri...

Second generation NASCAR drivers arrive at Berlin Raceway for Stars & Stripes 150

Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland are a pair of teenage, second generation NASCAR drivers who appear to be going places in the sport of stock car racing. The two have run a handful of races this season for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and they have some big dates coming up later this summer, too.



