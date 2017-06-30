There are on the Powhatan Today story from 11 hrs ago, titled Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins crash-filled race at Daytona. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

Kyle Larson hits the wall on the front stretch as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passes underneath during the NASCAR Cup auto race in Daytona Beach, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2017. Joey Logano , Kyle Busch , Jamie McMurray and Martin Truex Jr. get caught up in a wreck in Turn 2 during the NASCAR Cup auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.