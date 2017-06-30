Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins crash-filled race at Daytona
There are 2 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 11 hrs ago, titled Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins crash-filled race at Daytona. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:
Kyle Larson hits the wall on the front stretch as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passes underneath during the NASCAR Cup auto race in Daytona Beach, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2017. Joey Logano , Kyle Busch , Jamie McMurray and Martin Truex Jr. get caught up in a wreck in Turn 2 during the NASCAR Cup auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
|
#1 58 min ago
Wow. Stenhouse goes from a weekly also ran to winning at Talladega and now Daytona. Meanwhile his honey, who came to NASCAR with much publicity can't get out of her own way. Happy for him, and for her. They are each getting what they deserve.
|
#2 50 min ago
Sten phart
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|crew cheif 13
|11
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|4 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|6
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|10 hr
|SteveT
|43
|Swann song for Dale Jr
|14 hr
|obama muslim
|2
|Stick a fork in Danica
|Fri
|Happy Days
|7
|New NASCAR Car Covers (Aug '16)
|Fri
|Cale 11
|5
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Jun 29
|Brick phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC