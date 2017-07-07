Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed philanthropy, parting gifts, going out strong, the void he'll leave and the space he hopes to fill after this season. Q&A: Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks NASCAR playoffs, retirement, replacement, more Dale Earnhardt Jr. discussed philanthropy, parting gifts, going out strong, the void he'll leave and the space he hopes to fill after this season.

