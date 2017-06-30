People to flock to car show in groves

Car fans can eyeball fast cars and watch drag racing at the July 16 King of the South Car Show & Drag Race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The noon until 10 p.m. Old School Car Show & Drag Race Competition is sponsored by Lithonia-based Street Whipz Productions, LLC., Kylan Jones, Street Whipz's owner, staged his first car show in 2010 with 40 cars and 200 people.

Chicago, IL

