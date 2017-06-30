People to flock to car show in groves
Car fans can eyeball fast cars and watch drag racing at the July 16 King of the South Car Show & Drag Race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The noon until 10 p.m. Old School Car Show & Drag Race Competition is sponsored by Lithonia-based Street Whipz Productions, LLC., Kylan Jones, Street Whipz's owner, staged his first car show in 2010 with 40 cars and 200 people.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR Cup: Jeff Gordon to drive Brickyard 400 ...
|8 hr
|PacePhartzx
|2
|Kenseth to leave JGR
|11 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Swann song for Dale Jr
|15 hr
|Rich K
|9
|Maybe NASCAR Is Finally Realizing That This 'Ov...
|Thu
|ThetPhartss
|2
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|Jul 2
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|6
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|Jul 2
|SteveT
|43
|Stick a fork in Danica
|Jun 30
|Happy Days
|7
