NASCAR's biggest surprise of wacky 2017 season: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Read more: AutoWeek

Few NASCAR watchers would have taken these bets back in February at Speed Week in Daytona: on July 1, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will have more Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victories than the four drivers at Joe Gibbs Racing combined. Or as many as the four drivers at Stewart-Haas Racing combined.

Chicago, IL

