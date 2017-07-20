NASCAR Xfinity: Brian Scott comes out of retirement for two races
Brian Scott will come out of retirement to drive the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in two NASCAR Xfinity Series races, according to a report Monday from the race team.
