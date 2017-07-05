NASCAR Weekend preview, schedule: Martin Truex Jr. tries to dig into points gap
After reeling off five consecutive top-six finishes, Truex has produced showings of 37th and 34th in his last two races. Still, he ranks second in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings, only 18 points behind Kyle Larson .
