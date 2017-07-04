NASCAR star Larson drives to win at Lincoln
Kyle Larson showed a standing-room-only crowd that he likes his "moonlighting" job just as much as his "daytime" job on Monday at Lincoln Speedway. NASCAR star Larson drives to sprint-car triumph at Lincoln Speedway Kyle Larson showed a standing-room-only crowd that he likes his "moonlighting" job just as much as his "daytime" job on Monday at Lincoln Speedway.
