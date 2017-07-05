NASCAR Drivers to Race Around a oeBrantley Gilberta on July 23
Big Machine Label Group, which is the label home of Brantley as well as artists like Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw and Thomas Rhett, is the new title sponsor of the Brickyard 400. In support of the event that bears his moniker, Brantley will attend the race on July 23 and perform during a pre-race concert.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swann song for Dale Jr
|11 min
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|Jul 2
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|6
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|Jul 2
|SteveT
|43
|Stick a fork in Danica
|Jun 30
|Happy Days
|7
|New NASCAR Car Covers (Aug '16)
|Jun 30
|Cale 11
|5
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Jun 29
|Brick phart
|2
|Opinions on NBCSN for last half of 2017
|Jun 29
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
