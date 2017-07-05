NASCAR Drivers to Race Around a oeBra...

NASCAR Drivers to Race Around a oeBrantley Gilberta on July 23

Big Machine Label Group, which is the label home of Brantley as well as artists like Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw and Thomas Rhett, is the new title sponsor of the Brickyard 400. In support of the event that bears his moniker, Brantley will attend the race on July 23 and perform during a pre-race concert.

