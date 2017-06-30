NASCAR Cup: Greg Biffle sued over hidden cameras
According to a recent WSOC TV report , former NASCAR driver and Roush Fenway Racing are being sued by Biffle's ex-wife, Nicole Lunders, and ex-mother-in-law over hidden cameras inside Biffle's home on Doolie Rd. in Mooresville, N.C. According to the suit, Lunders and her mother acknowledge they knew of visible cameras outside the home. The lawsuit is the result of hidden cameras the claimants say were located in indoor locations including the master bedroom, bathroom and guest bedroom formerly occupied by Lunders' mother.
