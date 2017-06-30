NASCAR champion Tony Stewart to return to racing this weekend
Tony Stewart will be back in sprint cars this weekend for events in Wisconsin and Iowa. On Friday, Stewart join the IRA 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars at the Dodge County Fairgrounds Speedway in Wisconsin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR Cup: Jeff Gordon to drive Brickyard 400 ...
|2 hr
|PacePhartzx
|2
|Kenseth to leave JGR
|5 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Swann song for Dale Jr
|8 hr
|Rich K
|9
|Maybe NASCAR Is Finally Realizing That This 'Ov...
|Thu
|ThetPhartss
|2
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|Jul 2
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|6
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|Jul 2
|SteveT
|43
|Stick a fork in Danica
|Jun 30
|Happy Days
|7
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC