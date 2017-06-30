NASCAR at Kentucky 2017: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

It will be hard to top the holiday spectacle put on by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in Daytona a week ago, yet Jimmie Johnson and the rest of the cast will attempt to do so Saturday during the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. As expected, the Coke Zero 400 kept in line with the rest of the season so far, putting up a shock winner in the form of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., while Daytona legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. landed 32nd despite it being a marquee point on his retirement tour.

