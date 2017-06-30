Maybe NASCAR Is Finally Realizing Tha...

Maybe NASCAR Is Finally Realizing That This 'Overtime Line' Thing Isn't Working

There are 2 comments on the Jalopnik story from 12 hrs ago, titled Maybe NASCAR Is Finally Realizing That This 'Overtime Line' Thing Isn't Working. In it, Jalopnik reports that:

There's a thing southern folks like to say, and surly you've heard it before: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." That's what NASCAR did by making "overtime" rules at the start of the 2016 season, and it's gone about as well as enrolling a cat in swim lessons.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

MrTinkertrain24

Since: Jan 15

557

Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
They should've left it much less confusing
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ThetPhartss

Elk Grove Village, IL

#2 10 hrs ago
Should've phartss
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swann song for Dale Jr 11 hr MrTinkertrain24 8
Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ... Jul 2 WWE CRASHCAR 2017 6
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? Jul 2 SteveT 43
Stick a fork in Danica Jun 30 Happy Days 7
New NASCAR Car Covers (Aug '16) Jun 30 Cale 11 5
News Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ... Jun 29 Brick phart 2
Opinions on NBCSN for last half of 2017 Jun 29 MrTinkertrain24 4
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,814 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC