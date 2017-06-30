There are on the Jalopnik story from 12 hrs ago, titled Maybe NASCAR Is Finally Realizing That This 'Overtime Line' Thing Isn't Working. In it, Jalopnik reports that:

There's a thing southern folks like to say, and surly you've heard it before: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." That's what NASCAR did by making "overtime" rules at the start of the 2016 season, and it's gone about as well as enrolling a cat in swim lessons.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Jalopnik.