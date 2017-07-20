Kyle Busch to race in Vermont Gov's Cup at Thunder Road
Vermont's Thunder Road speedway says 2015 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is coming to race in the Vermont Governor's Cup 150 on July 13. Busch is joining a list of NASCAR drivers who have attempted the race in recent years, including Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer and Ken Schrader.
