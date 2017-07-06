Josh McDaniels to drive pace car at NASCAR race in New Hampshire
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be leading the pack to the green flag at the Overton's 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway later this month. " I enjoy NASCAR and love coming up to New Hampshire Motor Speedway whenever I get a chance," McDaniels said in a statement, via NESN.com.
