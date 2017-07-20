Gilliland grabs Nascar K&N Pro East victory at Berlin

Todd Gilliland worked the tire conservation game to perfection Saturday night, picking the perfect time to power to the front, en route to his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East victory of the season. The 17-year-old NASCAR Next driver from Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, led the final 31 laps to claim the Stars & Stripes 150 in the series' first visit to Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan.

