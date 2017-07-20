Gilliland grabs Nascar K&N Pro East victory at Berlin
Todd Gilliland worked the tire conservation game to perfection Saturday night, picking the perfect time to power to the front, en route to his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East victory of the season. The 17-year-old NASCAR Next driver from Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, led the final 31 laps to claim the Stars & Stripes 150 in the series' first visit to Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swann song for Dale Jr
|22 hr
|obama muslim
|4
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|Sun
|crew cheif 13
|11
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|Sun
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|6
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|Sun
|SteveT
|43
|Stick a fork in Danica
|Jun 30
|Happy Days
|7
|New NASCAR Car Covers (Aug '16)
|Jun 30
|Cale 11
|5
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Jun 29
|Brick phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC