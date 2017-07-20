Gilliland grabs Nascar K&N Pro East v...

Gilliland grabs Nascar K&N Pro East victory at Berlin

Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Todd Gilliland worked the tire conservation game to perfection Saturday night, picking the perfect time to power to the front, en route to his first NASCAR K&N Pro Series East victory of the season. The 17-year-old NASCAR Next driver from Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, led the final 31 laps to claim the Stars & Stripes 150 in the series' first visit to Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan.

