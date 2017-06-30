Did Dale NASCAR legend Earnhardt Sr. nearly have a starring role in - Days of Thunder'?
Chalk it up to a 'legend has it' moment but only days after the 25th anniversary of the release of one of the most iconic stock-car movies in history there's word that one of NASCAR's legends nearly had a starring role. The movie released in 1990, features Tom Cruise in the starring role as young up and coming stock car driver from California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|1 hr
|SteveT
|43
|NBC sucks (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|SteveT
|10
|Swann song for Dale Jr
|5 hr
|obama muslim
|2
|Stick a fork in Danica
|Fri
|Happy Days
|7
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|Fri
|Happy Days
|5
|New NASCAR Car Covers (Aug '16)
|Fri
|Cale 11
|5
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Jun 29
|Brick phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC