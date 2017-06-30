Did Dale NASCAR legend Earnhardt Sr. ...

Did Dale NASCAR legend Earnhardt Sr. nearly have a starring role in - Days of Thunder'?

Read more: AutoWeek

Chalk it up to a 'legend has it' moment but only days after the 25th anniversary of the release of one of the most iconic stock-car movies in history there's word that one of NASCAR's legends nearly had a starring role. The movie released in 1990, features Tom Cruise in the starring role as young up and coming stock car driver from California.

