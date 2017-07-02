Clint Bowyer senses momentum, still i...

Clint Bowyer senses momentum, still in good position for NASCAR playoffs

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

After second-place finish at Daytona, Clint Bowyer remains in sound position to qualify for the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Clint Bowyer senses momentum, still in good position for NASCAR playoffs After second-place finish at Daytona, Clint Bowyer remains in sound position to qualify for the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swann song for Dale Jr 2 hr obama muslim 4
NBC sucks (Jul '16) Sun crew cheif 13 11
Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ... Sun WWE CRASHCAR 2017 6
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? Sun SteveT 43
Stick a fork in Danica Jun 30 Happy Days 7
New NASCAR Car Covers (Aug '16) Jun 30 Cale 11 5
News Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ... Jun 29 Brick phart 2
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,593 • Total comments across all topics: 282,214,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC