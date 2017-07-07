Bell overcomes spin to win NASCAR Tru...

Bell overcomes spin to win NASCAR Truck race at Kentucky

10 hrs ago

Christopher Bell celebrates after winning the NASCAR Trucks auto race, early Friday, July 7, 2017, at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Ky. Bell overcame an early spin to take the lead by the midpoint and held off Brandon Jones to win the rain-delayed Camping World Series NASCAR Truck race early Friday at Kentucky Speedway.

