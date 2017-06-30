Auto Racing Package: Auto Racing Glance
Schedule: Friday, practice, 10 a.m. , practice, 1 p.m. ; Friday, qualifying, 6:15 p.m. ; Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN. Fast facts: Stenhouse is the first driver to pick up his first two wins in the same season since Denny Hamlin won both Pocono races in 2006.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swann song for Dale Jr
|3 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|Jul 2
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|6
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|Jul 2
|SteveT
|43
|Stick a fork in Danica
|Jun 30
|Happy Days
|7
|New NASCAR Car Covers (Aug '16)
|Jun 30
|Cale 11
|5
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Jun 29
|Brick phart
|2
|Opinions on NBCSN for last half of 2017
|Jun 29
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
