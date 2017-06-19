Would Aurora homeowners support build...

Would Aurora homeowners support building a racetrack if it's at least a half-mile from their door?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

If it survives a Monday night vote, a ballot measure that could bring a motorsports venue to northeast Aurora might owe its political life to the wind-swept isolation that marks the outskirts of the city. And to a few, carefully crafted words in the measure designed to ease homeowners' fears about living next door to a noisy track.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? 14 min Cale 11 22
Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ... 18 min Cale 11 3
Stick a fork in Danica 5 hr Cale 11 1
Do you know Jesus Christ? 8 hr JacquelineDeane55 2
Junior has already retired 22 hr obama muslim 17
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Sun WellPhart 12
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... Jun 9 YeahPhart 10
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,249 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC