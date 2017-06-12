With other young NASCAR drivers findi...

With other young NASCAR drivers finding Victory Lane, Chase Elliott is on the clock

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

In the last 10 months, young NASCAR Cup series drivers Chris Buescher, Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney have picked up their first career victories. Only Larson in that group can match Elliott's talent, and none of them has equipment as consistently strong as his, and yet all have been somewhere he hasn't - Victory Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... 10 min OncePhartss 10
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? Wed FYI 3
Junior has already retired Tue MrTinkertrain24 6
News NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch... Jun 9 YeahPhart 10
News NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va... Jun 9 Stage phart 2
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... Jun 7 HeyPharts 6
NACAR has lost its mind Jun 6 MrTinkertrain24 4
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Libya
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,774,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC