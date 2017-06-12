With other young NASCAR drivers finding Victory Lane, Chase Elliott is on the clock
In the last 10 months, young NASCAR Cup series drivers Chris Buescher, Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Ryan Blaney have picked up their first career victories. Only Larson in that group can match Elliott's talent, and none of them has equipment as consistently strong as his, and yet all have been somewhere he hasn't - Victory Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|10 min
|OncePhartss
|10
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|Wed
|FYI
|3
|Junior has already retired
|Tue
|MrTinkertrain24
|6
|NASCAR suspends team members for Kyle Busch, Ch...
|Jun 9
|YeahPhart
|10
|NASCAR: Stage racing at Pocono could produce va...
|Jun 9
|Stage phart
|2
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|Jun 7
|HeyPharts
|6
|NACAR has lost its mind
|Jun 6
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC