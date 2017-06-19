William Byron wins in Iowa for first ...

William Byron wins in Iowa for first Xfinity victory

Read more: NewsOK.com

It took rookie William Byron just a week to get over one of the most brutal losses of his young career. The 19-year-old Byron grabbed the lead with just over 20 laps left and won the NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway on Saturday night for his first series victory.

Chicago, IL

