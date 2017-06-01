Wild weekend for Newport Beach's Tann...

Wild weekend for Newport Beach's Tanner Foust at Global Rallycross in Kentucky

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Wave

Fans saw an exciting weekend of on-track action May 20-21 in Louisville, Ky., as Newport Beach's Tanner Foust battled to a fourth-place finish. Foust qualified his Rockstar Energy Drink Volkswagen Beetle at the top of the leaderboard, becoming the driver to beat in a rough-and-tumble two days of racing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA... 14 hr Chance Phartt 2
Segment bs Thu MrTinkertrain24 2
NBC sucks (Jul '16) Thu MrTinkertrain24 8
How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion) May 29 Bubba 3
NACAR has lost its mind May 27 MrTinkertrain24 2
News More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro... May 25 MorePharts 2
NASCAR YouTube channels May 22 DaleJrs_chauffeur 1
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,484,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC