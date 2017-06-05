Wallace to become first black driver ...

Wallace to become first black driver in Cup race since 2006

Darrell Wallace Jr. will become the first black driver to race at NASCAR's top level since 2006 when he replaces injured Aric Almirola this weekend at Pocono Raceway. Richard Petty Motorsports said Wallace, more commonly referred to by his nickname "Bubba," will be the replacement in the No.

