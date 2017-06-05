Wallace to become first black driver in Cup race since 2006
Darrell Wallace Jr. will become the first black driver to race at NASCAR's top level since 2006 when he replaces injured Aric Almirola this weekend at Pocono Raceway. Richard Petty Motorsports said Wallace, more commonly referred to by his nickname "Bubba," will be the replacement in the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau...
|5 hr
|Cale 11
|2
|it happened again
|7 hr
|FYI
|4
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|11 hr
|Or Pharts
|4
|NACAR has lost its mind
|13 hr
|obama muslim
|3
|How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion)
|13 hr
|obama muslim
|4
|Segment bs
|14 hr
|obama muslim
|3
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|14 hr
|obama muslim
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC