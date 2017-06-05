Wallace takes - huge step for NASCAR'
Darrell Wallace Jr. used to steel himself against racial insults spewed at him in the lower levels of racing and he survived sponsorship woes that slowed his advancement through NASCAR. Wallace persevered in a sport that seemed long reserved for whites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thomasville Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|1 hr
|HeyPharts
|6
|NACAR has lost its mind
|Tue
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau...
|Tue
|Cale 11
|2
|it happened again
|Tue
|FYI
|4
|How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion)
|Tue
|obama muslim
|4
|Segment bs
|Tue
|obama muslim
|3
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|Tue
|obama muslim
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC