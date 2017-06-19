Video: Chase Elliott destroys car in final NASCAR practice at Sonoma
Two of NASCAR's 'Young Guns' were shooting blanks Friday at Sonoma Raceway. The second and final practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series saw two of the sport's up and coming stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stick a fork in Danica
|8 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|Fri
|obama muslim
|30
|Driver's Future
|Jun 22
|Cale 11
|2
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|Jun 21
|MrTinkertrain24
|6
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|Jun 20
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Do you know Jesus Christ?
|Jun 19
|JacquelineDeane55
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC