Ty Dillon now knows he can compete with NASCAR's best
Ty Dillon 's 14th-place finish at Dover International Speedway last weekend may have been the cruelest 14th of his racing career. The grandson of championship-winning owner Richard Childress was running in the top five in the final laps of the AAA 400 before a last-lap crash relegated him to 14th.
