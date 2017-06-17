Truex at the top Martin Truex Jr. leads Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan
Propelling his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota at 198.385 mph around Michigan International Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. topped Saturday's opening Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice.
