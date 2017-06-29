Trevor Huddleston eyes 3rd consecutive Irwindale title
With two main events Saturday night, the Irwindale Speedway Late Model class will reach the halfway point of its 2017 season. Thus far, this campaign has a similar look to the past two years when Trevor Huddleston won the driving title.
