Tony Kanaan to cross race off bucket list with Le Mans
The 42-year-old Brazilian IndyCar driver is making his Le Mans debut, replacing the injured Sebastien Bourdais on the defending class winning team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in just two weeks. "I've never even been there," Kanaan said before competing in a pair of Detroit Grand Prix races.
