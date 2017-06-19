Tony Kanaan back on familiar IndyCar ground at Road America
In this June 9, 2017, file photo, Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, sits in his car on pit road during an IndyCar auto race practice session at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Kanaan feels like a veteran again this weekend at Road America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound?
|2 hr
|Hilton Head
|33
|Stick a fork in Danica
|Sat
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Driver's Future
|Jun 22
|Cale 11
|2
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|Jun 21
|MrTinkertrain24
|6
|Earnhardt Jr. is on to NACAR ...
|Jun 20
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Do you know Jesus Christ?
|Jun 19
|JacquelineDeane55
|2
Find what you want!
Search NASCAR Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC