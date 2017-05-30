Toni McCray finally gets another Irwindale Speedway victory
Toni McCray, who had not won a NASCAR race at Irwindale in nearly two years, led wire-to-wire to win the first of two 30-lap Pick Your Part Late Model series races on Saturday night in front of 2,280. “You do not know how badly we really needed this,” she said.
