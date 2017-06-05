This Wet NASCAR Road Course Battle Will Completely Melt Your Brain
NASCAR is the butt of many jokes over the fact that they won't run any of their ovals in the rain. But NASCAR will run on a wet road course.
NASCAR Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kyle Busch says his emotional outbursts are cau...
|5 hr
|Cale 11
|2
|it happened again
|7 hr
|FYI
|4
|A chance meeting between an IndyCar and a NASCA...
|11 hr
|Or Pharts
|4
|NACAR has lost its mind
|13 hr
|obama muslim
|3
|How to Fix NASCAR (One person's opinion)
|13 hr
|obama muslim
|4
|Segment bs
|14 hr
|obama muslim
|3
|How did Larson suddenly become unstoppable?
|14 hr
|obama muslim
|2
