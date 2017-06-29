Tampa-raised NASCAR driver Aric Almir...

Tampa-raised NASCAR driver Aric Almirola: 'I'm very fortunate I'm not paralyzed'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Online

This weekend, Aric Almirola will think about what could have been. The Tampa-raised NASCAR driver will be at Daytona International Speedway, which has been good to him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NASCAR Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New NASCAR Car Covers (Aug '16) 6 hr Hilton Head 4
News Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ... 8 hr Brick phart 2
Opinions on NBCSN for last half of 2017 12 hr MrTinkertrain24 4
Stick a fork in Danica Wed Cale 11 6
News NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre... Wed Fines Phart 2
News NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ... Wed Racing Phart 2
Impressed with Ryan Blaney. Hendrick Bound? Wed MrTinkertrain24 41
See all NASCAR Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NASCAR Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC