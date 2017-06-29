Surry machining students meet NASCARa s Kurt Busch

Surry machining students meet NASCARa...

Surry machining students meet NASCAR's Kurt Busch

Surry Community College students enrolled in MAC 113: Machining Technology III recently met NASCAR driver Kurt Busch at the Haas Factory Outlet in Colfax as part of an opportunity to network with those in the racing industry. Surry's Lead Machining Instructor Corey Easter, a SCC Machining graduate, worked in NASCAR for 12 years before coming back to Surry to teach and build up a program he felt highly invested in.

