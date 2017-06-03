Stewart takes third in Little 500 at ...

Stewart takes third in Little 500 at Anderson

Saturday

Columbus native Tony Stewart participated in his first career Little 500 at Anderson Speedway on May 27 and finished third. The traditional sprint-car race is conducted the night before the Indianapolis 500.

